Carles Puigdemont: 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Carles Puigdemont tweeted commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today we remember the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history. We hope that all nations will come to recognize it, not to repeat it ever again,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
