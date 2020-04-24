Carles Puigdemont: 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history

Carles Puigdemont tweeted commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“Today we remember the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history. We hope that all nations will come to recognize it, not to repeat it ever again,” he tweeted.
Today we remember the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. 1.5 million people perished in one of the most horrendous events in world history. We hope that all nations will come to recognize it, not to repeat it ever again. #ՀայոցՑեղասպանություն #Ապրիլ24— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) April 24, 2020