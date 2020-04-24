Adam Schiff: We will never again be silenced

US Congressman Adam Schiff has tweeted commemoration the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Turks murdered 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children.
Each year, we commemorate their memory on April 24. And this year will be the first since the Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.
We will never again be silenced,” he tweeted.
More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Turks murdered 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 24, 2020
Each year, we commemorate their memory on April 24. And this year will be the first since the Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.
We will never again be silenced. pic.twitter.com/2wgYAwRyJp