Adam Schiff: We will never again be silenced
Adam Schiff: We will never again be silenced
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


US Congressman Adam Schiff has tweeted commemoration the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Turks murdered 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children.

Each year, we commemorate their memory on April 24. And this year will be the first since the Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.

We will never again be silenced,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
