Armenian in LA donate over 3 million meals to COVID-19 impacted families to mark 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Armenian in LA donate over 3 million meals to COVID-19 impacted families to mark 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian community of America is raising funds to transfer food to needy families in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, KTLA reported.

“In honor of the 1.5 million lives, we are committing to donate enough funds to support 1.5 million meals for Americans in need,” Alex Galitsky of the Armenian National Committee of America said.

In less than a week, this goal was exceeded: 3,300,000 meals were broadcast through Feeding America, which is a nationwide network of food banks to help those in need.

According to the source, "in December, both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate passed resolutions formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, prompting denunciations by Turkey, which accused the U.S. of undermining its relations with a key NATO ally.

Every year, on April 24, the community and allies rally in front of the Turkish Consulate in L.A. to demand that the perpetrators of the genocide recognize the atrocity. More than 100,000 Angelenos participated in the March for Justice in the 100th year commemoration in 2015."  

This year, events are all virtual.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
