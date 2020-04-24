News
Friday
April 24
News
Civil Aviation Committee’s head shares photo in Armenian traditional dress and speaks about her grandfather
Civil Aviation Committee’s head shares photo in Armenian traditional dress and speaks about her grandfather
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Civil Aviation Committee’s head Tatevik Revazian shared a photo on her Facebook page in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The post runs as follows:

“105 years on here we are, the descendants of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, still carring the torch and never letting memories and demands for justice to fade away.

Visit to Van, today’s Turkey, 2015: 

Dearest grandpa, 

I hope you have followed me from heaven lately. Would you ever have imagined your granddaughter visiting the land of your birth? Would you ever have thought your granddaughter leaving footprints in the land where most of our family perished - and you barely survived? I did that grandpa. As the first family member, I did that. And I promise to tell your story. I know I am only here because of a coincidence. You told mum that you hid under your aunt's traditional dress and that saved you. 100 years have passed now and I proudly stand in the Vaspurakan traditional dress from your birth place, Van. It’s surreal that a similar dress saved your life and ensured the continuation of our family. I have never felt more alive. I love you grandpa. Rest in peace.”

 
Հայերեն
