FM: About 69 thousand compatriots have returned to Armenia since March

About 69 thousand compatriots have returned to Armenia since March, and about 22 thousand - since the declaration of a state of emergency, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
According to him, the geography is wide, and the process of returning citizens to their homeland continues.
The minister noted it is possible to organize the return of citizens in cooperation with foreign partners, neighbors, with the active assistance of the Armenian structures of the Diaspora and individual citizens.
Speaking about his work in conditions of self-isolation, the minister noted that work continues for the government and parliament.
The Foreign Minister recalled that certain measures had already been taken - 14 steps to reduce the immediate consequences of the pandemic.
Further action is needed to minimize the consequences, the minister added.