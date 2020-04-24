Embassy of Armenia to United States hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony was held near a cross-stone perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the yard of the Embassy of Armenia to the United States, as reported on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia to the United States.

Father Hovsep Karapetyan of the St. Mary’s Armenian Church of Washington and Father Sarkis Aktavoukian of the Holy Cross Armenian Church of Washington said a prayer in memory of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan stated that, in spite of the coronavirus situation, all Armenians of the world are participating in the events commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide in emergency situations and remotely.

Expressing gratitude for the adoption of the Armenian Genocide Resolutions by the US Senate and House of Representatives, Ambassador Nersesyan stated that the USA was one of the countries that opened its doors for the ancestors of the Armenian nation who were saved from the genocide and who went on to contribute to the advancement of the host country with their work. He stated that today, the Armenian community has undertaken the initiative to provide assistance to 1.5 million Americans in need during the days of the current crisis. Until this moment, 3,700,000 people will be able to receive help through the donations that have been made. The Embassy of Armenia to the United States supports this initiative and has gladly joined it as a sign of gratitude to the Americans for providing shelter to the Armenians having escaped the genocide and for supporting them.