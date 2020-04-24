Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Rostov Region held a regular session on April 24th, the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Besides the main agenda, the deputies also paid tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, reports DonDay.
The deputies and head of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev respected the memory of the victims with a moment of silence, and MP Harutyun Surmalyan was the initiator of the symbolic ritual. “Before taking a break, let us remember this day. Today, on April 24th, everyone remembers the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire. Let’s pay our respects to the innocent victims with a moment of silence,” the head of the Legislative Assembly said.