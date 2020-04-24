News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Rostov Region's legislature pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Rostov Region held a regular session on April 24th, the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Besides the main agenda, the deputies also paid tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, reports DonDay.

The deputies and head of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev respected the memory of the victims with a moment of silence, and MP Harutyun Surmalyan was the initiator of the symbolic ritual. “Before taking a break, let us remember this day. Today, on April 24th, everyone remembers the victims of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire. Let’s pay our respects to the innocent victims with a moment of silence,” the head of the Legislative Assembly said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide
Bells in Armenian churches in Damascus and all over the world tolled at 11 am to commemorate the anniversary...
 Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“I join in observing the 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide...
 Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred
“A crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century…
 Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget
We are with all those who fight for memory and justice...
 Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide
Modern-day Georgia has very deep ties with the...
 President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“The Armenian Genocide began 105 years ago today...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos