Saturday
April 25
Noubar Afeyan says efforts of scientists aimed at making anti-COVID-19 remedy available to Armenia
Noubar Afeyan says efforts of scientists aimed at making anti-COVID-19 remedy available to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The efforts of scientists are aimed at making the medicine or vaccine against coronavirus accessible to all countries, including Armenia, said co-founder of the initiative, founder of  Moderna Therapeutics biotechnology company Noubar Afeyan.

Tens of thousands of scientists are looking for a cure or vaccine for coronavirus, which is a problem for the whole world and this will push us to realize the need to increase the role of weakened global organizations, he said.

Co-founder of the Aurora humanitarian initiative Ruben Vardanyan, in turn, noted that the pandemic crisis creates new realities for everyone: almost all are isolated from each other on the one hand, but globally connected.

In the new realities, we need a new ecosystem, we need a transformation from the priority of a good financial situation to universal values, including family, friends, and communication, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
