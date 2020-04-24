Member of German Bundestag addresses message on occasion of 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Deputy head of the German-South Caucasus Friendship Group of the German Bundestag Albert Weiler today addressed a message to Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“The Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany expressed its position with its famous resolution adopted on June 2, 2016. Today, on April 24th, we stand with you, paying tribute to the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide and commemorating the day of their remembrance. I would like to express my solidarity with you, personally, my colleagues of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people in memory of the crime that was perpetrated against the Armenian people 105 years ago.
Please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” the message reads.