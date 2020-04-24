21 Armenia citizens return to homeland via special Erbil-Yerevan flight

“Today, through close cooperation between the Embassy of Armenia in Iraq and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, under the sponsorship and through efforts of the Government of Iraqi Kurdistan, on April 24, 2020, 21 citizens of Armenia having expressed the desire to return to Armenia were transported to Armenia through the special flight to and from Erbil and Yerevan, and 125 citizens of Iraq were transported to Erbil. The plane landed at a specially separated sanitary-quarantine stop, after which the passengers’ temperatures were taken, they underwent a checkup and were isolated in a specially protected area, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Iraq.