Turkey's Erdogan sends April 24th letter to Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a letter to newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian, and the text of the letter is the same as that of his previous letter.
In his letter, the Turkish president stated that he respects the memory of the Ottoman Armenians who died in dire conditions during the years of the First World War and conveys condolences to their grandchildren. He also stressed that he would like for the souls of all the Ottoman citizens who died during those dire times to rest in peace.
Erdogan has been addressing the Armenians of Turkey with similar texts for the past couple of years now, but the real description of the events is always missing in the text since he is expressing condolences on the deaths of “certain” Armenians, but not the people who died as a result of the genocide planned and perpetrated by the state. Besides, Erdogan compares the victims of the Armenian Genocide and with the deaths of the Turks who massacred them and stresses in his text that he expresses condolences to both the victims of the Armenian Genocide and the deceased Turks.