Armenia Deputy PM conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Armenia Deputy PM conveys message dedicated to 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has conveyed a message dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The message reads as follows:

“Dear compatriots, today Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and Armenians’ friends and all civilized mankind are joining the Armenian people in paying tribute to the 1.5 million martyrs.

Even 105 years after the genocide, we only see how Turkey makes attempts to deny and even justify this crime. The wounds of this horrible crime against humanity haven’t healed yet, and the generations of Armenian Genocide survivors still face the wall of denial.

Today, we Armenians are surely speaking out and saying that we remember and demand, and we will continue to say this so long as historical justice has not been restored, the illusion of impunity has not been eliminated and truth has not won.

In spite of the heavy blow that the genocide dealt, we Armenians lived, fought and suffered, did many deeds to build a strong and everlasting state, shaped the free and independent Republic of Armenia and Republic of Artsakh and a viable Armenian Diaspora. However, we need to put in more efforts and work harder to empower and enhance our Homeland, and there is no doubt that we will succeed.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
