French region president: I was extremely affected by our visit to Armenia

President of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region Laurent Wauquiez today paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide near the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Armenia.
“Today is April 24th, and we are in a place that is extremely important for us. This is the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. Now is a time of isolation, but in this isolation, there is a major symbol that I wouldn’t like for anyone to forget. It is the tribute that we pay to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and it was important for me.
You know that I was extremely affected by our visit to Armenia. I remembered what I felt at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex where climbing the stone tiles reminded me of the pain and horror of the first genocide of the 20th century that caused the death of 1.5 million people. I was impressed by my conversations with Armenian families, each of which had at least one member who had been a victim of the barbaric act. Not many people in our country know the history of the mass deportations to the Syrian deserts. You know that we have made great efforts in our region (the establishment of sister cities with Artsakh, the distribution of books about the Armenian Genocide to all schools of the region and the fact that we stand with the Armenian people). Yes, now is a time of isolation, but at this moment of isolation, there are important things that we must not forget. Uniting around the fact of the Armenian Genocide is one of them. I thank all those who will express thoughts about Armenian families, Armenia and the first genocide that led to the start of barbaric acts in the 20th century. I’m thinking of each and every one of you,” he said.