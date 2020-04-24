Fresno mayor Lee Brand issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide

Fresno mayor Lee Brand has issued a statement commemorating the Armenian Genocide.
“I want to take a moment to join the Armenian Community to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide, to honor their courage and celebrate the resiliency of the Armenian people both in a native land and in cities like Fresno where they've made new homes.
We share a similar background born from the struggles of immigrants like my grandparents who came to America from Italy 110 years ago. I've shared stories illustrate the enduring bonds that transcend generations and whole family's together. Today is a very important day. We may not be able to stand together in Memorial, we can stand together in spirit and say to the world that the City of Fresno will make sure the Armenian Genocide is never denied and never forgotten.
Let us honor the memory of those lost during the genocide and offer our enduring thanks to the people of Armenia for giving Fresno so much life and so much love”