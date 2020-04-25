Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Moscow special flight to take place on April 27

The Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Moscow special flight will take place on April 27, with which the residents of those regions will be able to leave, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.
"According to the preliminary schedule for transferring Russian citizens to the homeland, the Yerevan-Saint Petersburg-Moscow flight No. AFL1861 will take place on April 27, 2020, at 1:45pm," the ministry spokesperson said.
The ministry representative added that this flight was only for Russian citizens living in Moscow, the Moscow region, Saint Petersburg, and the Leningrad region.