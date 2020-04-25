News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide
Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

Masses and prayers were held on Friday in a number of provinces to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the genocide committed against the Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans, which claimed the lives of over 1.5 million people, SANA reported.

The masses and prayers were held without the presence of congregations due to the precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Bells in Armenian churches in Damascus and all over the world tolled at 11 am to commemorate the anniversary.

Mass and prayers were held at the Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Damascus, presided upon by Bishop Armash Nalbandian. According to him, Syria was the haven and salvation of the ancestors, and the Armenian community will raise future generations to remember the kindness of the Syrian people who embraced their ancestors.

Prayers and masses were also held at the Virgin Mary Church in Aleppo and the Virgin Mary Church in Lattakia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“I join in observing the 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide...
 Greek PM on Armenian Genocide: Perpetual lesson to reject hatred
“A crime against humanity that tarnished the dawn of the 20th century…
 Macron on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget
We are with all those who fight for memory and justice...
 Samtskhe-Javakhk Media and Analysis Center: Georgia should not be last country to recognize Armenian Genocide
Modern-day Georgia has very deep ties with the...
 President of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur Region commemorates 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“The Armenian Genocide began 105 years ago today...
 AAA: Administration’s April 24th statement does not reflect America’s proud record Of Genocide affirmation
President Donald Trump’s April 24th statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide misses the mark...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos