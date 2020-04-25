Syria commemorates victims of Armenian Genocide

Masses and prayers were held on Friday in a number of provinces to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the genocide committed against the Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans, which claimed the lives of over 1.5 million people, SANA reported.

The masses and prayers were held without the presence of congregations due to the precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Bells in Armenian churches in Damascus and all over the world tolled at 11 am to commemorate the anniversary.

Mass and prayers were held at the Armenian Orthodox Diocese in Damascus, presided upon by Bishop Armash Nalbandian. According to him, Syria was the haven and salvation of the ancestors, and the Armenian community will raise future generations to remember the kindness of the Syrian people who embraced their ancestors.

Prayers and masses were also held at the Virgin Mary Church in Aleppo and the Virgin Mary Church in Lattakia.