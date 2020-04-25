Media: Trump plans to cut his daily COVID-19 briefings

US President Donald Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to sources familiar with the internal deliberations, Axios reported.
He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said—a practice that may have started with Friday's unusually short briefing.
A number of Trump's most trusted advisers have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings. They have told him he is overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls are not looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.
"I told him it's not helping him," said one adviser to the president. "Seniors are scared. And the spectacle of him fighting with the press isn't what people want to see."
But Trump has defended the practice, telling critics that the briefings get good ratings.