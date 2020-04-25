G20 videoconference is called off at last minute

A planned video conference between G20 leaders on Friday was called off at the last minute due to a bitter quarrel between China and United States over the role of World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a source who was involved in the preparation for the call, South China Morning Post reported.
The source, who declined to be named due to the private nature of the debates, said that the US has been insisting on holding the WHO accountable for its early activities in handling the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 190,000 people across the globe, including close to 50,000 in the US.
China, on the other hand, strongly refuses to discuss proposals to investigate the WHO, the source said.
“As such, the conference was called off at the last minute,” they said, adding that the summit could still happen in the near future, if both sides can agree on a compromise over the WHO, or at least over the wording on the WHO in the G20 communiqué.