News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
G20 videoconference is called off at last minute
G20 videoconference is called off at last minute
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A planned video conference between G20 leaders on Friday was called off at the last minute due to a bitter quarrel between China and United States over the role of World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a source who was involved in the preparation for the call, South China Morning Post reported.

The source, who declined to be named due to the private nature of the debates, said that the US has been insisting on holding the WHO accountable for its early activities in handling the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 190,000 people across the globe, including close to 50,000 in the US.

China, on the other hand, strongly refuses to discuss proposals to investigate the WHO, the source said.

“As such, the conference was called off at the last minute,” they said, adding that the summit could still happen in the near future, if both sides can agree on a compromise over the WHO, or at least over the wording on the WHO in the G20 communiqué.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
But 75 patients have recovered in the past day…
 Noubar Afeyan says efforts of scientists aimed at making anti-COVID-19 remedy available to Armenia
Tens of thousands of scientists are looking for a cure or vaccine for coronavirus…
 FM: About 69 thousand compatriots have returned to Armenia since March
The Minister noted that it is possible to organize the return of citizens in cooperation with foreign partners…
 Armenian in LA donate over 3 million meals to COVID-19 impacted families to mark 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
“In honor of the 1.5 million lives, we are committing to donate enough funds to support 1.5 million meals for Americans in need...
 230 more citizens to return from Russia to Armenia
“We express our deep gratitude to the Tashir Charity Foundation for providing tickets for citizens returning on this flight…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,596 in Armenia, 3 more deaths reported
A total of 73 new cases of the infection have been recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos