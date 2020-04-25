The song "Hayastane" (Armenia) by world-famous musician Serj Tankian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is dedicated to the victorious spirit of the Armenians, and it presents the past, present, and future of the Armenian people.
“During these challenging times of pandemic & lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope.
100% of revenues from this song will be donated to My Step Foundation in Armenia. An amazing charity that's spearheading initiatives in Armenia focusing on health, education, culture, social welfare, environment + the current crisis surrounding COVID-19,” Tankian wrote, in particular, on Twitter.
The official music video of this song can be viewed here.