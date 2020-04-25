Peru interior minister resigns

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has dismissed Interior Minister Carlos Moran amid a tumultuous period in the fight against the coronavirus in the country, local media reported.
Moran had announced that about 1,200 law enforcement officers had been infected with COVID-19 in Peru.
Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos has denied media reports that the resignation of the interior minister is linked to an investigation into a corruption scheme involving the supply of sanitary equipment to police officers.
"Minister Moran has resigned for personal reasons," Zeballos said, in particular..