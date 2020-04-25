Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,677 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
According to data released on Friday morning, 1,596 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
Overall, 1,677 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning.
A total of 17,342 tests—790 in the past day—have come back negative so far, and 846 people—an increase by 5 in the past day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 803 COVID-19 patients—75 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 28 others have died in Armenia from the disease.