Saturday
April 25
Russian FM urges international community to focus on COVID-19 fight, and not on WHO developments
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

The international community should focus on the fight against coronavirus, and not on the situation around the suspension of US contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), TASS reported referring to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

America is the main contributor to the WHO budget, thus among the experts who determine the activities of the WHO secretariat are the majority of Americans, including in senior positions, and "I strongly doubt that these Americans work in complete isolation from their government", he said.

Trump has said his administration is suspending funding for the WHO as it investigates how the agency reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to him, the international health agency made mistakes that 'caused so much death,' as the virus is still spreading.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
