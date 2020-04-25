News
Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Journalist John Christie has released a memoir on the Armenian Genocide called “The Prince of Wentworth Street,” RockPort reported.

When the journalist John Christie faced difficulties in his own life, he decided to use his research skills as a journalist, to tell his own story.

“What he discovered about his family’s past opened his eyes to a world he could have never imagined, a world lived in the shadow of genocide,” the article says.

In 1909, the grandmother of Christie Gulenia Hovsepian, who lived in Turkey with her family, was nine years old. One day she was sent by her family to herd cows on a hill above her village. A boy ran up to her and warned that armed people had come for people like her. The boy told her that her father had already been killed and the rest of her family went into hiding.

In his memoirs, John Christie tells stories that his grandmother once told him, including the flight from Turkey in 1919, when she was 19 years old.

She came to America as a mail order bride after World War I. She not only survived the Great Depression, but herself raised six children after the unexpected death of her husband. She then watched her own children go off to war.

“Not facing the struggles his grandmother endured but hearing her vivid tales of triumph in the face of adversity allowed him to find strength in her legacy,” the article concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
