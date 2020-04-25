13 arrestees in COVID-19 risk group are kept in Armenia prisons, justice ministry says

YEREVAN. – A total of 13 arrestees in the CVID-19 risk group—people over the age of 60 and with concomitant illnesses—are currently being held in Armenia’s penitentiaries. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice in response to a written inquiry of Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The ministry also said that the total number of arrested people over the age of 60 in prisons is 32, while the number of convicts is 59.
To note, second President Robert Kocharyan, 65, is also in this risk group. His lawyers have repeatedly stated that Kocharyan's being kept in the penitentiary amid the coronavirus pandemic poses a threat to his health, and therefore the precautionary measure of his detention should be commuted.
Also, Kocharyan's legal representative Aram Orbelyan had filed a respective lawsuit against the Penitentiary Service, and on Friday, this lawsuit was accepted for proceedings.