Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia
Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

More than 50 people attended a memorial service at the Armenian Apostolic Church in Gagra on April 24, in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, Levon Galustyan, a member of the Abkhazian parliament, told Sputnik Radio, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

"People had come with the call of their soul," he added, in particular.

According to Galustyan, Armenian Genocide’s recognition is necessary so that such events never happen again. "There is hope in the heart of every Armenian and sound thinker that one day this historic event will be recognized in Turkey," he said. "The Hamshen Armenians living in Abkhazia, including my family, are the direct descendants of the victims of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire."
