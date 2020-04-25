Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes has announced a detailed plan to gradually lift restrictions imposed in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, BBC News reported.

According to the new rules, all stores will open in the country from May 11, and school classes will resume starting next week, subject to a limited number of students in each class.

However, Wilmes warned that nothing has been approved so far.

According to the latest data, over 44,000 COVID-19 cases have been improved in Belgium, with the death toll of about 6,700 people.