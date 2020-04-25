News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions
Belgium announces plans to ease pandemic restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes has announced a detailed plan to gradually lift restrictions imposed in the country in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, BBC News reported.

According to the new rules, all stores will open in the country from May 11, and school classes will resume starting next week, subject to a limited number of students in each class.

However, Wilmes warned that nothing has been approved so far.

According to the latest data, over 44,000 COVID-19 cases have been improved in Belgium, with the death toll of about 6,700 people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 Armenians among physicians died of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia
Arpik Asratyan, 69, from Moscow and Svetlana Davtyan, 55, from St. Petersburg are among the COVID-19 victims…
 Who can benefit from Armenia 10th anti-crisis measure?
The government's Facebook page informs…
 13 arrestees in COVID-19 risk group are kept in Armenia prisons, justice ministry says
To note, second President Robert Kocharyan, 65, is also in this risk group…
 Mike Pompeo speaks about US policy towards Iran
“Ben, the President and his team’s been working on the problem set in the Islamic Republic of Iran…
 Artsakh army receives COVID-19 rapid diagnosis tests
Within the framework of a charity program…
 5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The governor of the province informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos