Armenia PM’s wife: Let's combine our steps for happy future (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM’s wife: Let's combine our steps for happy future (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The My Step Foundation, which has been operating for about two years, has done and is doing a great work in the domains of public health, education and culture, social welfare, and nature protection in our country. Armenian Prime Minister's wife Anna Hakobyan, who is also chair of the board of trustees of the aforesaid foundation, wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"We are convinced that every program, every change being carried out in the abovementioned domains is aimed at forming a new system of values, developing the citizens of our country, a dignified childhood and good education, more prosperous social conditions, and a more developed, more powerful Armenia.

Let's combine our steps for a happy future.

Happy Citizen's Day," she added.
