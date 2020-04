YEREVAN. – A criminal case has been filed over Saturday’s shootings in Yerevan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed.

At 1:20am, an anonymous call was received informing that shots were heard from a street.

And at 3am, a call was received from a hospital that a father and son with gunshot wounds had come for medical treatment.

A criminal case has been filed in connection with the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Expert examinations have been ordered.