Saturday
April 25
Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon
Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said religious centers in the country could open in accordance with health protocols introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Tasnim reported.

During a Saturday meeting at the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, the Iranian helath ministry reported on arelatively satisfactory conditions in the fight against coronavirus.

The Iranian president praised the country's residents' compliance with all safety requirements and noted that it would be possible to note a slight reduction in the outbreak of coronavirus if citizens continued to adhere to all agreements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
