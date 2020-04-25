Boeing terminates agreement with embraer

American Aircraft Corporation Boeing has terminated the agreement with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer.

According to the report, the deal was concluded to reach a new level of strategic partnership. The parties were to create two enterprises: to develop an aviation business with the participation of Embraer and to develop new markets for medium-haul aircraft C-390 Millennium.

The initial date for breaking the agreement was scheduled for April 24, 2020, if either party does not satisfy the conditions of the other party.

According to the company, the deal was terminated as a result of unsuccessful negotiations, which made it impossible to achieve conditions that would satisfy Boeing.