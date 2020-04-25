WHO urges not to provide immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19

The World Health Organization has urged not to issue immunity passports to people who have recovered COVID-19, BBC News reported.
Most studies carried out so far showed people who had recovered from infection had antibodies in their blood, however, some of these people had very low levels of antibodies.
According to the situation on Friday, none of the studies evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to the virus gave immunity to subsequent infection of the virus in humans, WHO notes.
"At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate'," it said.
The organization also noted that laboratory tests for detecting antibodies need additional testing to determine their accuracy, and it is also necessary to separate the previous infection resulting from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused a pandemic from six other known coronaviruses in circulation.