Putin, Trump adopt joint statement on 75th anniversary of Soviet, American troops meeting at Elbe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the meeting of Soviet and American troops at the Elbe River TASS reported referring to the Kremlin’s press service.
The document noted that the meeting at the Elbe River became a harbinger of a decisive defeat of the Nazi regime.
The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples that joined forces under the framework of the United Nations Declaration of 1942, the document said.
The statement said the joint struggle demanded huge sacrifices of millions of soldiers, sailors, and civilians.
The leaders of the two countries also noted the contribution of millions of men and women who produced a huge amount of military products on the labor front.
The presidents of Russia and the US called said the Spirit of Elba is an example of how “our countries can put aside contradictions, build confidence, and cooperate for a common goal.”