News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide
US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking 105 years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide:

“On this solemn day, 105 years after the leaders of the Ottoman Empire began their systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children, we take time to honor the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide.  The horrific acts of barbarism perpetrated against innocent Armenians remains a stain on human history and a chilling reminder of our responsibility to stay vigilant against atrocities in our own time. 

“The facts are undeniable.  Yet, generations of Armenians have had to fight tirelessly against those who attempted to rewrite history and deny the truth of the Armenian Genocide.  That is why, last year, the U.S. Congress sought to right this grievous wrong by overwhelmingly voting to stand firmly on the side of honesty and etch the truth of the Armenian Genocide forever into the Congressional Record.  In doing so, we honored those who were silenced forever and reaffirmed our commitment to never stay silent or allow these crimes to ever happen again. 

“Today, as the world faces an unprecedented crisis, we must heed the lessons of this dark hour in history and summon the strength to speak out against heinous acts of discrimination, racism and violence wherever and whenever they occur.  Together, we must insist on the truth of our past, oppose the forces of hatred in our present and advance the blessings of hope and peace for our future.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims
The staff of the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo also took part in the tribute ceremony…
 Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia
"The Hamshen Armenians living in Abkhazia, including my family, are the direct descendants of the victims of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire"…
Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide
“What he discovered about his family’s past opened his eyes to a world...
 Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on Genocide commemoration day
The facade of the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg…
 Armenia FM: Genocide justification also joins denial
All this together becomes impunity and danger…
 Armenia official: Our musicians performing fantastic outdoor performances in virtually wintery, cold weather
The minister of high tech commented on the special concert held at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos