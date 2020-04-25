News
New York Post: Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is rumored to be dead, the New York Post reported referring to the Hong Kong TV network.

A vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, a Beijing-backed broadcast network in Hong Kong, claimed that Kim was dead, citing a “very solid source.” Her post on the Chinese messaging app Weibo has been shared widely on social media, according to a report in the International Business Times.

According to other unconfirmed sources, the operation on the heart of Kim Jong-un was unsuccessful, because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.

Earlier, Fox News, citing the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai, said that Kim Jong-un is "in a vegetative state."
