New York Post: Kim Jong Un rumored to be dead

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is rumored to be dead, the New York Post reported referring to the Hong Kong TV network.
A vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television, a Beijing-backed broadcast network in Hong Kong, claimed that Kim was dead, citing a “very solid source.” Her post on the Chinese messaging app Weibo has been shared widely on social media, according to a report in the International Business Times.
According to other unconfirmed sources, the operation on the heart of Kim Jong-un was unsuccessful, because the surgeon’s hands were shaking so badly.
Earlier, Fox News, citing the Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai, said that Kim Jong-un is "in a vegetative state."