25-year-old Armenian citizen tries to commit suicide by jumping off Yerevan bridge
25-year-old Armenian citizen tries to commit suicide by jumping off Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


On April 25 at 7:48 p.m. the National Crisis Management Center received news about a citizen trying to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge in Yerevan, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A firefighting-rescue squad of the Yerevan Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the psychological advice instructor of the ministry’s Psychological Support Division left for the scene of the incident.

Rescuers and police officers prevented the attempt of suicide of Kristine B. (born in 1995), who has been hospitalized at Armenia Medical Center.

Due to necessity, the psychological advice instructor also visited Armenia Medical Center where the citizen and her husband were provided with psychological support.

Video by 24News.am
