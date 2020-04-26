Armenia reports 61 new coronavirus cases, total number: 1,746, 30 have recovered

On April 26 as of 11 a.m. Armenia has reported 69 coronavirus cases, as reported the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Based on yesterday’s data, Armenia had reported 1,677 coronavirus cases.

Overall, there are currently 1,746 coronavirus cases.

The results of 17,931 tests are negative (589 more over the past day), and 885 patients (39 more over the past day) are currently under treatment.

Based on the latest data, 833 patients have recovered, 28 have died.