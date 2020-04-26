Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28

The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine reports that a Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight will be carried out on April 28.

The announcement reads as follows: “After long talks, the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine and the Ukrainian #SkyUp Airlines have agreed to organize the Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight on April 28 at 3 p.m. (President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan will cover all the expenses). The Embassy of Armenia thanks Vilen Shatvoryan. The passengers who return to Armenia via this flight will stay under quarantine for 14 days. Upon their arrival at Zvartnots International Airport, they will be transported to a special place designated for quarantine, and the expenses for their stay will be covered by the Government of Armenia. Citizens of Armenia, as well as foreign citizens who are family members of the citizens of Armenia can return to Armenia via this flight. The foreign citizens must have documents certifying family ties and copies of those documents.

There are only 150 seats, and tickets will be provided according to the hours of registration at the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine. So, the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine would like to ask those wishing to return to Armenia to hurry and register at the consular section of the Embassy (+38 044 486-49-96, +38 073 373-74-47, e-mail: [email protected]) or at the Consulate General of Armenia in Odessa (+38 048 703-91-78, +38 068 300-88-77, e-mail: [email protected]).

The list will be published later. The free ticket for one passenger includes one item weighing up to 7 kg (55x40x20cm), one item weighing up to 3 kg (35x20x10cm) and a luggage weighing up to 23 kg. Additional luggage will be charged at Borispil Airport. The flight will be carried out from Terminal F, and passengers are asked to arrive at the airport at two hours before the flight.”