News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28
Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight to be carried out on April 28
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine reports that a Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight will be carried out on April 28.

The announcement reads as follows: “After long talks, the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine and the Ukrainian #SkyUp Airlines have agreed to organize the Kiev-Yerevan chartered flight on April 28 at 3 p.m. (President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan will cover all the expenses). The Embassy of Armenia thanks Vilen Shatvoryan. The passengers who return to Armenia via this flight will stay under quarantine for 14 days. Upon their arrival at Zvartnots International Airport, they will be transported to a special place designated for quarantine, and the expenses for their stay will be covered by the Government of Armenia. Citizens of Armenia, as well as foreign citizens who are family members of the citizens of Armenia can return to Armenia via this flight. The foreign citizens must have documents certifying family ties and copies of those documents.

There are only 150 seats, and tickets will be provided according to the hours of registration at the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine. So, the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine would like to ask those wishing to return to Armenia to hurry and register at the consular section of the Embassy (+38 044 486-49-96, +38 073 373-74-47, e-mail: [email protected]) or at the Consulate General of Armenia in Odessa (+38 048 703-91-78, +38 068 300-88-77, e-mail: [email protected]).

The list will be published later. The free ticket for one passenger includes one item weighing up to 7 kg (55x40x20cm), one item weighing up to 3 kg (35x20x10cm) and a luggage weighing up to 23 kg. Additional luggage will be charged at Borispil Airport. The flight will be carried out from Terminal F, and passengers are asked to arrive at the airport at two hours before the flight.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chinese company to provide innovative sanitizers to Armenia
The director of the Chinese company introduced his...
 17 people isolated and 4 under treatment in Artsakh
The Information Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports...
 Armenia reports 61 new coronavirus cases, total number: 1,746, 30 have recovered
The results of 17,931 tests are...
 Israeli health minister tells PM he plans to resign
The health minister has been criticized amid the ministry’s policy during the COVID-19 pandemic…
 Rouhani: Religious centers in Iran may open soon
During a Saturday meeting at the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus...
 2nd State Duma MP has coronavirus
The deputy said he did not know from whom he could become infected...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos