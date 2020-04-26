Armenia Ombudsman condemns violence against advocate Seda Safaryan's family

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has touched upon the inadmissibility of the violence against the family members of advocate Seda Safaryan and others and particularly stated the following:
“In any case, the violence which, according to press releases, was used against attorney Seda Safaryan’s family members and several others, is condemnable.
Since Seda Safaryan suspects that the incident could have been linked to her professional activities, this issue is a priority issue that needs to be clarified under criminal proceedings, and this will be in my focus.
I wasn’t able to talk to Mrs. Safaryan yesterday, but I will try again today. I have also discussed the matter with Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan.”