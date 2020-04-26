Chinese company to provide innovative sanitizers to Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On April 23, the Embassy of Armenia to China hosted a ceremony devoted to the assistance that the Chinese Hebei Youjie Weishi Technology Co., Ltd. will be providing to Armenia within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus. In the beginning, Ambassador of Armenia to the People’s Republic of China Sergey Manasaryan delivered an introductory speech and expressed gratitude to the Chinese colleagues for the assistance.

The director of the Chinese company introduced his company’s product and voiced hope that it would be possible to overcome the pandemic through combined efforts.

The Hebei Youjie Weishi Technology Co., Ltd. has donated 200 boxes (weighing 2.5 tons) of innovative sanitizers to Armenia. The company’s representatives were granted a letter of appreciation on behalf of the Embassy.”