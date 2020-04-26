Russia reports over 80,000 coronavirus cases

The operational headquarters fighting against COVID-19 in Russia reports that the country has recorded 6,361 new cases in 83 regions, and this is the maximum growth in one day. Komersant reports that yesterday the number of patients grew by 5,966, and overall, there are 80,949 coronavirus cases.
In one day, 132 patients died yesterday and the day before that. Overall, 747 patients have died from COVID-19. Over the past day, 517 patients have recovered, and 6,767 patients have been checked out of hospitals.