ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

On the morning of April 26, one representative of the Yerevan Municipal Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party and one representative of the Committees operating in Yerevan laid a wreath at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
Taking into consideration the fact that it was impossible for all friends and supporters to visit the memorial complex and pay tribute to the martyrs, the Yerevan Municipal Committee of the political party laid a wreath on behalf of all friends of the Committee and their families, as well as the Committee’s supporters.