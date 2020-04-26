News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.67
EUR
516.84
RUB
6.38
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
ARF-D representatives visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On the morning of April 26, one representative of the Yerevan Municipal Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party and one representative of the Committees operating in Yerevan laid a wreath at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

Taking into consideration the fact that it was impossible for all friends and supporters to visit the memorial complex and pay tribute to the martyrs, the Yerevan Municipal Committee of the political party laid a wreath on behalf of all friends of the Committee and their families, as well as the Committee’s supporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old boy killed in crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide anniversary caravan
All four teens were taken to a hospital where the...
 Haaretz: Most influential Jewish leaders in Turkey are silent about Armenian Genocide for decades
“Some disasters that plague humans are unavoidable, as they are acts of nature…
 US House Speaker issues statement commemorating Armenian Genocide
“On this solemn day, 105 years after the leaders of the Ottoman Empire began their systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenian men…
 Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo pays tribute to Genocide victims
The staff of the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo also took part in the tribute ceremony…
 Armenian Genocide victims are honored in Abkhazia
"The Hamshen Armenians living in Abkhazia, including my family, are the direct descendants of the victims of the genocide in the Ottoman Empire"…
Journalist John Christie releases memoir of Armenian Genocide
“What he discovered about his family’s past opened his eyes to a world...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos