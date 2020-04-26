News
Sunday
April 26
News
Advisor to Armenia Prosecutor General: Case instituted in regard to violence against advocate's family
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On his Facebook page, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan wrote that, by the instruction of a prosecutor, the police station of the Malatia district of Yerevan has instituted a criminal case in relation to the violence used against the family members of advocate Seda Safaryan in a district of Yerevan on the evening of April 24.

He also informed that urgent investigative, other procedural and operational intelligence actions are being carried out within the scope of a preliminary investigation.
This text available in   Հայերեն
