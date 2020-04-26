Armenia Ministry of Justice responds to VETO movement leader

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice of Armenia Lusine Martirosyan has responded to the Facebook post of leader of VETO movement Narek Malyan with the following:
“In response to the information disseminated by media outlets, I must state that Minister Badasyan’s participation in the selection of the head of the Control Service of the Ministry of Justice is regulated by law, and in case of the General Secretary — the minister has no participation at all. Competitions were announced for the two posts in different periods, and more than five people had submitted applications to participate.
All the applicants were tested, and after passing the tests, they were interviewed. The competitions were conducted by the competition commissions. The activities of the winners aren’t prohibited by any legislative regulation, and there is no conflict of interest.”
As reported earlier, leader of VETO movement Narek Malyan had written that Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has appointed the best man for his wedding Davit Gasparyan Head of the Control Service of the Ministry of Justice.
NGO leader: Armenia justice minister has appointed best man head of Control Service of Justice Ministry