Armenia Lori Province governor addresses Commandant's Office to reopen sewing factory

Governor of Lori Province of Armenia Andrey Ghukasyan has issued a statement stating that he has contacted the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency in Armenia and has been told that yesterday the Commandant’s Office received the application sent by the director of Gloria sewing factory for reopening of the factory.

The statement reads as follows:

“Dear employees of Gloria sewing factory, taking into consideration the fact that various issues were raised yesterday in regard to reopening of the factory, I would like to inform that the issue has always been and still is in my focus, I have contacted the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency in Armenia and have been told that yesterday the Commandant’s Office received the application sent by the director of Gloria sewing factory for reopening of the factory and the response of the Commandant’s Office will be sent in one or two days. I promise to inform all employees as soon as I receive the response. I understand your demand to return to work and earn money, but I urge you to be patient and wait a little longer. I understand that your jobs are very important amid the current conditions, but human health and lives are the absolute values that can’t be put at risk,” he said