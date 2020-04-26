Old man Artush to live with relatives while Yerevan citizens repair his apartment

Facebook user Hovik Hunanyan went live on Facebook and said he and his friends are transferring old man Artush to a temporary apartment so that they can repair his apartment, which is in poor condition.
He also addressed all citizens with the request to help them solve the problems at Artush’s apartment where, according to Artush, there is no natural gas or electricity.
Artush, 82, became popular when, on April 24th, not knowing about the restrictions set during the state of emergency declared in Armenia, tried to climb to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to place flowers and pay his respects to the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide. Police officers hadn’t allowed him to climb, and this sparked criticism. Afterwards, at 2 a.m., by the assignment of the Prime Minister, a police officer escorted him to the memorial complex where Artush placed flowers near the Eternal Flame.