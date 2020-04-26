None of isolated residents of Armenian village infected with COVID-19

The people who were isolated in Araks village of Armavir Province of Armenia 14 days ago were not infected with COVID-19, as head of Araks village Ruben Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Karapetyan stated that the isolated family members have already returned to the village and are back to their normal lives since the results of all tests were negative. He added that there are no other isolated or infected people and that everyone is working.
Currently, Armenia has 1,746 coronavirus cases, 885 patients are under treatment, and 28 patients have died.