Bonuses worth AMD 33,400,000 were allocated to Armenia President’s Staff in February

The last time the employees of the Staff of the President of Armenia received bonuses was in February 2020, as and within the time limit prescribed by law, in the total amount of AMD 33,400,000, which is the equivalent to USD 69,000. This is what the Staff of the President of Armenia said in response to the inquiry of AntiFake.am, adding that no other bonuses have been paid.
In response to the inquiry, the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia reports that there haven’t been and there are no bonuses or premiums paid on a monthly basis. The Department also reports that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hasn’t received bonuses since the day he assumed office and gears his salaries towards the implementation of various programs and projects.