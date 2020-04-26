Armenia's Paravakar village reports first coronavirus case

The Paravakar village of Armenia’s Tavush Province has reported the first coronavirus case. This is what head of the enlarged Berd village Harutyun Manucharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, stating that the infected person is a 40-year-old man.
Manucharyan added that the result of the test was received yesterday, four members of the man’s family have been isolated, and the circle of contacts is being clarified.
He also said the infected villager is in good condition.
Currently, Armenia has 1,746 coronavirus cases, 885 patients are under treatment, and 28 patients have died.