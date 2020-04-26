News
32-year-old citizen of Armenia's Ijevan escapes from psychiatric clinic in Yerevan
32-year-old citizen of Armenia's Ijevan escapes from psychiatric clinic in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On April 24, Nubarashen Psychiatric Clinic was in an emergency situation.

According to Shamshyan.com, at around 4:20 p.m. 32-year-old citizen of Ijevan Arman Manukyan escaped from the special supervision unit of the psychiatric clinic.

Shamshyan reported that, upon a court decision, Manukyan was placed in the special supervision unit for security reasons and escaped during a stroll.

According to Shamshyan, hours later, employees of the psychiatric clinic caught him at Nubarashen highway and could barely recognize him since he had a face mask and gloves for protection. He probably thought nobody would recognize him like that.

Investigators are preparing a report on the incident.
