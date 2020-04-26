32-year-old citizen of Armenia's Ijevan escapes from psychiatric clinic in Yerevan

On April 24, Nubarashen Psychiatric Clinic was in an emergency situation.
According to Shamshyan.com, at around 4:20 p.m. 32-year-old citizen of Ijevan Arman Manukyan escaped from the special supervision unit of the psychiatric clinic.
Shamshyan reported that, upon a court decision, Manukyan was placed in the special supervision unit for security reasons and escaped during a stroll.
According to Shamshyan, hours later, employees of the psychiatric clinic caught him at Nubarashen highway and could barely recognize him since he had a face mask and gloves for protection. He probably thought nobody would recognize him like that.
Investigators are preparing a report on the incident.