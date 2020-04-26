Armenia health minister: We're getting ready for the next scenario

Touching upon the growth of the number of coronavirus cases over the past week during an interview on Azatutyun Radio, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said the Ministry of Health is getting ready for the next scenario according to which it will follow the example of other countreis and tell people with slight symptoms of the coronavirus or asymptomatic people to stay home instead of hospitalizing people or keeping them in hotels.
“Of course, this poses risks because we will record cases of transmission of the virus at home, but this may be the only possible direction for development because it’s impossible to keep everyone in hospitals. In this case, we will only deal with medium gravity and grave cases,” he said.
Over the past week, Armenia has recorded 407 new coronavirus cases, 253 patients have recovered, and 6 patients have died.